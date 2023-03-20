

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpsRamp, an IT operations management company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, OpsRamp was part of Hewlett Packard Pathfinder's venture capital investment in 2020.



Fidelma Russo, Chief Technology Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: 'The combination of OpsRamp and HPE will remove these barriers by providing customers with an integrated edge-to-cloud platform that can more effectively manage and transform multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT estates.'



