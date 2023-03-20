

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a view to celebrate college basketball season, Domino's Pizza Inc. is offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 26.



The weeklong 50% off online deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels. These include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.



Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president - customer and store experience, said, 'Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week. What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price! We hope carryout and delivery customers alike take advantage of this great offer.'



March Madness, the annual basketball tournament, is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the United States, hosted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association or NCAA.



The company noted that during the 2022 national semifinals and championship game night combined, it sold more than 3 million pizzas, enough to give more than 40 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Houston this year.



During the 2022 college basketball tournament, Domino's produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.



In early February, just in time for the biggest football game of the year, the company had launched Domino's Loaded Tots, crispy tots loaded with melty cheese and mouthwatering toppings, in three varieties.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!