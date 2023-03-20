

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A significant decrease in the number of Covid cases and deaths has been reported in the United States in the past two weeks.



Coronavirus infections fell by 34 percent and deaths due to the virus disease reduced by 38 percent nationally, according to the latest data shared by the New York Times.



Other Covid metrics also indicate the slowing down of the pandemic.



Hospitalizations have been falling steadily for the past many weeks, and there was a 14 percent decrease in the last fortnight alone.



Just 22,522 Covid patients are hospitalized with this disease nationwide, the lowest rate recorded since May last year.



Out of this, 3,013 patients are admitted in ICUs, 11 percent down from two weeks ago.



Covid test positivity has fallen to 7.2 percent.



With 1182 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 105,972,038, Worldometers data shows.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,151,642.



117 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,819,943.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 230,211,943 Americans, or 69.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 94.3 percent of people above 65.



16.4 percent of the eligible population, or 54,295,167 people, have already received bivalent Covid-19 vaccines. The bivalent vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against the diseases and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against Covid caused by the omicron variant.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!