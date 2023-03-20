

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Monday release the minutes from its March 6-7 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA hiked its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.60 percent, as widely expected. The interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances was also raised by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent. The RBA has tightened its monetary policy by altogether 350 basis points since May 2022.



New Zealand will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth NZ$7.42 billion and exports were at NZ$5.47 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.965 billion.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for the Vernal Equinox and will re-open on Wednesday.



