

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported statutory pre-tax profit of 611 million pounds for the year ended 31 January 2023 compared to 1.01 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 23.5 pence compared to 39.8 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit declined to 758 million pounds from 949 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 29.4 pence compared to 34.8 pence.



Sales were 13.06 billion pounds, compared to 13.18 billion pounds, last year. LFL sales were down 2.1%, for the fiscal year.



Looking forward, Kingfisher said it is comfortable with the current consensus of sell-side analyst estimates for fiscal 23/24 adjusted pre-tax profit.



Over medium-term, Kingfisher anticipates adjusted pre-tax profit to grow faster than sales.



The Board has proposed a final dividend per share of 8.60 pence. This results in a proposed total dividend per share of 12.40 pence in respect of fiscal 22/23, which is in line with the prior year.



