

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $77.83 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $25.96 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.97 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $77.83 Mln. vs. $25.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!