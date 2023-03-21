

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed into law Covid Origins Act of 2023.



The legislation requires the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the Covid pandemic within 90 days of enactment.



The Covid Origins Act of 2023 passed the Senate and the House of Representatives unanimously this month.



Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who introduced the Bill, said, 'The American deserve to know the truth behind the origins of the pandemic and we must begin the process of holding China accountable.'



In March 2020, Senator Hawley was the first member of Congress to call for an international investigation into China's cover-up of the spread of coronavirus and, in April 2020, introduced legislation to allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages.



After signing the Bill, President Biden said he shares the Congress's goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease.



In 2021, he directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and that work is ongoing.



'We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19's origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics. My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID-19's origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security,' he said.



