

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday, gaining for a second straight session, amid improving risk sentiment thanks to the coordinated efforts by major central banks to rescue troubled U.S. and European banks.



The dollar was quite subdued today with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.69 or about 2.5% at $69.33 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $1.37 or 1.86% at $75.16 a barrel a little while ago.



Traders look ahead to weekly oil reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). API's report is due later today, while EIA is scheduled to release its inventory data at 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday.



A meeting of key ministers from OPEC+, which includes OPEC members plus Russia and other allies, is scheduled for April 3.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!