

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Ohmyhome Limited, a data-driven property technology company based in Singapore, said it priced its initial public offering of about 3.78 million shares at a price of $4.00 per share.



Ohmyhome has offered 2.80 million shares and the selling stockholder has offered 975,000 ordinary shares.



Ohmyhome said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.



The shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol 'OMH' on March 21, 2023, and the offering is expected to close on or about March 23, 2023.



