

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British mass media firm WPP Group plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) announced Wednesday that Joanne Wilson will join the Board and become CFO designate on April 19, 2023. Wilson will succeed John Rogers, who announced his decision on November 8, 2022 to step down.



Wilson will succeed Rogers as CFO immediately following the announcement of the Company's 2023 First Quarter Trading Update, at which point John will stand down as a Director of the Company.



John will remain available until later this year and will work with Joanne to transition responsibilities.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!