

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - J.P. Morgan (JPM) said it agreed to acquire Aumni, a provider of investment analytics software to the venture capital industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.



Aumni will continue to be headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Founded in 2018, Aumni has evaluated more than $600 billion in invested capital across more than 17,000 private companies.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!