

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The United States imposed sanctions on four Iranian entities and three individuals in Iran and Turkey for their involvement in the procurement of equipment, including European-origin engines of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in support of Iran's UAV and weapons programs.



The Iranian military procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which oversees several firms involved in UAV and ballistic missile development.



'Iran's well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,' said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. 'The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran's military industrial complex,' he added.



Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had imposed sanctions on a China-based network in connection with Iran's UAV procurement efforts.



The targeted companies are Iran-based Defense Technology and Science Research Center (DTSRC), Farazan Industrial Engineering, Inc., Ozone Havacilik Ve Savunma Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Ozone Aviation) and Selin Technic Co.



The targeted individuals are Iran-based Amanallah Paidar; Murat Bukey, a procurement agent who has supported Paidar and his DTSRC-related procurement; and Iran-based Asghar Mahmoudi.



