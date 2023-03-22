

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled modestly higher on Wednesday as the dollar drifted lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $8.50 or about 0.4% at $1,949.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.361 at $22.786 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.0445 per pound, gaining $0.0505.



The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 86.4% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points.



Recent troubles in the banking sector led to some speculation the Fed might leave rates unchanged, but large-scale efforts to address the turmoil have largely negated that sentiment.



The focus is likely to be on the Fed's accompanying statement as well as its latest projections for the economy, inflation and interest rates.



The dollar index, which dropped to 102.98 in the Asian session, recovered some lost ground subsequently and was last seen at 103.08, down 0.17% from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!