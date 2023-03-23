

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a German building materials firm, on Thursday announced dividend for 2022, an increase of 8 percent, compared with the dividend paid for the previous year.



Subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company will pay a dividend of 2.60 euros per share for the year, higher than last year's dividend of 2.40 euros per share.



The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose the dividend to the Annual General Meeting on May 11.



In its fiscal 2022, HeidelbergCement reported a decline in profit to 257 million euros from 391.7 million euros in 2021.



However, operating result climbed to 42.5 million euros as against 12.8 million euros a year ago.



Operating revenue also grew to 1.038 billion euros from 946.6 million euros in the previous year.



