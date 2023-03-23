

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi S.A. (SNYNF) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) on Thursday said late-stage study of their Dupixent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met its primary as well as all key secondary endpoints.



In the Phase 3 study, treatment with Dupixent showed 30% reduction in exacerbations of COPD with significant improvements in lung function, quality of life and COPD respiratory symptoms, in people with uncontrolled COPD and evidence of type 2 inflammation, the company said.



Dupixent is approved in the U.S for multiple indications, including treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, and eosinophilic esophagitis. The drug is approved for one or more of these indications in the European Union and Japan and more than 60 countries.



