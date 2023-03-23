

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape (INCH.L) reported fiscal 2022 profit before tax from continuing operations of 333 million pounds compared to 149 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 54.6 pence compared to 20.1 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 373 million pounds compared to 249 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 64.3 pence compared to 45.8 pence.



Revenue increased to 8.13 billion pounds from 6.90 billion pounds, last year. Revenue was up 15% on an organic basis - supported by recovering vehicle volumes.



The Board has declared a final ordinary dividend of 21.3 pence per ordinary share. This follows an interim dividend of 7.5 pence, and takes the total dividend in respect of fiscal 2022 to 28.8 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!