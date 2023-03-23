

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group (SGLFF.PK), a German maker of carbon-based solutions, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for 2022, amidst an increase in sales revenue, driven by both volume effects and pricing.



For the 12-month period, the company reported a consolidated net result of 126.9 million euros or 1.02 euros per share, higher than 75.4 million euros or 0.62 euro per share of 2021.



Result from continuing operations moved up to 125.9 million euros or 1.01 euros per share from 75.9 million euros or 0.62 euro per share of previous year.



Result from discontinued operations, net of income taxes was at 1.5 million euros, compared with a zero result from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, a year ago.



Operating profit stood at 120.9 million euros as against last year's 110.4 million euros.



EBITDApre (Adjusted EBITDA) was at 172.8 million euros, higher than 140 million euros of previous year.



Sales revenue improved to 1.135 billion euros from 1.007 billion euros of 2021.



Looking ahead, for full year, the company expects sales to be at prior-year level, with EBITDApre of 160 million euros - 180 million euros.



