

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), a German packaging and bottling machine maker, on Thursday raised annual dividend for 2022, and confirmed its preliminary full year financial report released on February 23.



At its Annual General Meeting on May 23, the company will propose a dividend of 1.75 euros per share, higher than last year's 1.40 euros per share.



For the 12-month period, Krones reported EBT of 242.1 million euros, higher than 177.3 million euros of 2021.EBIT also moved up to 230.4 million euros from last year's 170.9 million euros.



