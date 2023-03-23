Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0S848 ISIN: DE000A0S8488 Ticker-Symbol: HHFA 
Xetra
23.03.23
12:04 Uhr
11,140 Euro
-0,100
-0,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,16012:29
11,10011,18012:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG11,140-0,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.