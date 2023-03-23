

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $286.6 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $247.0 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $2.79 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $286.6 Mln. vs. $247.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $10.45 to $10.5 Bln



