

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines announced an agreement with Shell Aviation to expand the sustainable aviation fuel market beyond a standard fuel supply agreement. The agreement include commitments to deepen understanding of the technology, infrastructure, carbon accounting systems and public policy support needed to bring SAF to more markets. The companies will focus on enabling supply to the West Coast and alleviating fueling infrastructure challenges in the Pacific Northwest. Shell Aviation will also supply up to 10 million gallons of neat SAF to Alaska Airlines at their hub in Los Angeles.



'With Shell's world-class fuel supply chain and deep technical knowledge, we're aiming to transform West Coast fuel supply,' said Ann Ardizzone, vice president of strategic sourcing and supply chain management at Alaska Airlines.



