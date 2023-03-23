

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Motors has recalled about 33,100 engines sold on Ferris and SCAG riding lawn mowers due to risk of catching fire.



The company has recalled Kawasaki FT730V-EFI lawn mower engines. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the high-pressure fuel line can get damaged by contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that poses burn and fire hazards.



Kawasaki said it has received four reports of incidents involving the high-pressure fuel lines leaking including one fire. However, no injuries have been reported.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.



The recalled engines were sold at Kawasaki, Ferris, and SCAG dealers nationwide from November 2017 through September 2022 for between $8,000 and 13,000 for mowers with Kawasaki FT730V-EFI engines.



