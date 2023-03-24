

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK) reported a loss for fiscal 2022 of 445.7 million euros compared to profit of 919.0 million euros, prior year. Group FFO was 593.6 million euros compared to 594.3 million euros, last year. Group FFO per share was 1.50 euros, flat with last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 701.8 million euros, a decline of 3.4%.



Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen, said: 'Deutsche Wohnen provided a solid performance in a challenging market environment in the financial year 2022. The key metrics are in line with our expectations'.



For 2023, Deutsche Wohnen expects a slight decline of adjusted EBITDA total as well as the Group FFO.



A proposal will be made to the AGM on June 15, 2023 to distribute a dividend of 0.04 euros per share for fiscal 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!