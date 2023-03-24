Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXK2 ISIN: KYG7415M1244 Ticker-Symbol: HRC1 
Tradegate
23.03.23
20:06 Uhr
0,312 Euro
+0,007
+2,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3000,31914:22
0,3000,31814:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RECON TECHNOLOGY
RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD0,312+2,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.