

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) not currently owned by SoftBank for $1.40 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at about $375 million.



SoftBank, a strategic investment holding company with stakes in AI, smart robotics, IoT, telecommunications, internet services, and clean energy technology providers, has been an investor in Berkshire Grey since 2019.



The deal price represents a premium of about 24% to the closing stock price as of March 24, 2023, the last trading day prior to the date of the announcement.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.



