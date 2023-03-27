

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia announced an upgraded AVA Energy efficiency software to drive further reductions in network power use.



The company said that the enhanced AVA Energy efficiency tool now enables communication service providers to lower power consumption in their data centers, in addition to network base stations, batteries, and air conditioning units in telco networks.



According to Nokia, AVA Energy efficiency software can help realize reduced power usage of up to 30%, up about 10 percentage points relative to the original software. The enhanced tool allows operators to shutdown idling and unused equipment automatically through the algorithms, with the option to completely disconnect hardware through remote power control modules.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX