Temenos Wealth will provide a consolidated advisory front-office across all investment products to enhance client interactions and attract a new generation of investors.Geneva - Temenos today announced that Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Plc., one of the leading financial institutions in Thailand for wealth management, has selected Temenos to advance its service platform. Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, which is part of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, will implement Temenos Wealth to provide a consolidated advisory front-office across all investment products.

