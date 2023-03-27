Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7VF ISIN: US33616C1009 Ticker-Symbol: 81R 
Tradegate
27.03.23
15:25 Uhr
15,300 Euro
+3,800
+33,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,20015,40015:26
0,0000,00015:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASELLANDSCHAFTLICHE KANTONALBANK
BASELLANDSCHAFTLICHE KANTONALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASELLANDSCHAFTLICHE KANTONALBANK914,00-0,33 %
BLACKBAUD INC53,50+1,90 %
EDIBLE GARDEN AG INC2,2100,00 %
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK15,300+33,04 %
LISATA THERAPEUTICS INC2,900+1,40 %
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION1,836+17,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.