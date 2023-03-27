

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney Bowes (PBI), a shipping and mailing company, in a letter urged its shareholders to vote for all director nominees as well as Hestia Capital nominee Katie May on gold proxy card.



The letter was issued in connection with the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 9. All Pitney Bowes shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.



In the letter, the company noted that Hestia Capital is seeking to gain control of the Board of Directors and remove Chief Executive Officer in an unnecessary proxy contest, which jeopardizes the firm's strategic progress over the past decade.



Hestia has made an ever-changing series of demands, failed to articulate any coherent strategic thesis, and has yet to present a replacement CEO candidate, it said.



According to the company, Hestia's nominees, with the exception of Katie May, lack the necessary experience and skills to execute Pitney Bowes' strategy.



