WKN: A1CWRM ISIN: NL0009434992 Ticker-Symbol: DLY 
Tradegate
27.03.23
09:37 Uhr
80,83 Euro
+0,34
+0,42 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,4481,0715:04
80,4381,0615:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EEW ENERGY FROM WASTE
EEW ENERGY FROM WASTE GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EEW ENERGY FROM WASTE GMBH88,13-0,36 %
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV80,83+0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.