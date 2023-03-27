

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British mass media firm WPP Group plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said that it has acquired Obviously, a technology-led social influencer marketing agency based in New York, with operations in San Francisco and Paris.



Founded by Mae Karwowski and Maxime Domain in 2014, Obviously's proprietary next-generation tech platform increases campaign efficiency and enables the company to service large-scale complex campaigns for enterprise clients, including Google, Ford, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. Its team of nearly 100 people will join VMLY&R's network, WPP said in a statement.



