

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady will retire, effective April 7, 2023.



Anastasiya 'Stasy' Pasterick, who is currently serving as Nikola's Vice President, Corporate Controller, will succeed Brady as the company's new CFO.



Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28, 2023, as a non-executive officer in an advisory capacity to support the transition.



As CFO, Pasterick will be responsible for leading Nikola's finance and accounting team, including investor relations, strategic finance, and treasury.



'It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue shaping Nikola as we remain focused on the execution of our business plan and navigate the next chapter of our journey,' said Pasterick. 'I am grateful to Kim for serving as a valued colleague, mentor, and friend since I joined the Nikola team over four years ago.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX