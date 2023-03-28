

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB139.91 million, or RMB2.01 per share. This compares with RMB281.31 million, or RMB4.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB149.16 million or RMB2.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% to RMB0.88 billion from RMB1.26 billion last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB139.91 Mln. vs. RMB281.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB2.01 vs. RMB4.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB0.88 Bln vs. RMB1.26 Bln last year.



