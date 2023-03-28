

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO), a British alcoholic beverage firm, said on Tuesday that its current Chief Operating Officer Debra Crew will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1.



Sir Ivan Menezes is scheduled to retire as CEO on June 30.



Prior to his role of COO in October 2022, Debra was President, Diageo North America and Global Supply.



Earlier, she was appointed as President, Diageo North America in 2020.



Debra is the former President and CEO of Reynolds American, Inc. Prior to that, Debra spent five years at PepsiCo, where she served as President, North America Nutrition, among other roles.



