Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXU7 ISIN: GB00B6XZKY75 Ticker-Symbol: AF72 
Frankfurt
28.03.23
08:11 Uhr
5,850 Euro
-0,200
-3,31 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AG BARR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AG BARR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,35009:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AG BARR
AG BARR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AG BARR PLC5,850-3,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.