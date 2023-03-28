

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is up over 49% at $13.62. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is up over 33% at $13.55. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is up over 29% at $4.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) is up over 14% at $54.80. PVH Corp. (PVH) is up over 11% at $82.01. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) is up over 8% at $12.44. Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is up over 7% at $18.08. LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is up over 7% at $6.19. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 7% at $4.50. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is up over 5% at $6.59.



In the Red



WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is down over 27% at $2.61. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 10% at $4.00. Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) is down over 9% at $3.17. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) is down over 8% at $2.92.



