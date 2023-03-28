

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major counterparts during the European session on Tuesday.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.9878 against the euro and 1.1232 against the pound, the franc fell to a a 5-day low of 0.9953 and a 6-day low of 1.1317, respectively.



The franc edged down to 142.20 against the yen and 0.9188 against the greenback, from an early high of 143.69 and a 5-day high of 0.9136, respectively.



The franc is likely to challenge support around 1.03 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 127.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX