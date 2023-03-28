

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday announced the launch of Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone music streaming app designed to deliver the listening experience for classical music lovers.



With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world's largest classical music catalog of over 5 million tracks with fully optimized search. They can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio.



They can also browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more. Apple Music Classical's editors have created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more will be added.



Apple Music Classical is available on the App Store beginning today and is included at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions. It is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. It will be available for Android soon.



The combination of Apple Music Classical and Apple Music provides a complete music experience for everyone, from longtime classical fans to first-time listeners, and everyone in between.



