

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):



Earnings: -$2.31 billion in Q2 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.12 in Q2 vs. $2.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$2.08 billion or -$1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.86 per share Revenue: $3.69 billion in Q2 vs. $7.79 billion in the same period last year.



