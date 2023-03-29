

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK), a German bio-technology firm, on Wednesday reported a surge in revenue for 2022, mainly due to a comprehensive TCR-T and technology partnership with BioNTech as well as a $3 million milestone payment received from 2seventy bio.



For the 12-month period, the Munich-headquartered company recorded a revenue of 31.3 million euros, compared with 10.5 million euros in 2021.



Looking ahead, Selwyn Ho, CEO of Medigene, said: 'In 2023, we continue to progress our own MDG1015 program towards a first-in-human clinical trial and look forward to selecting our first lead candidate from the MDG10xx program in the second half of this year....'



