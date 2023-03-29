

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - NEXT plc (NXT.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to 869.3 million pounds from 823.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 570.5 pence compared to 524.0 pence. Revenue including credit account interest was 5.03 billion pounds compared to 4.63 billion pounds.



Full price sales were up 6.9% versus prior fiscal year and 20.5% against 2019/20. Total trading sales, including markdown, were up 8.4% versus 2021/22 and 20.6% against 2019/20.



For the year ahead, the Group is maintaining current guidance for sales and profit. Full price sales are projected to be down 1.5% versus last year and NEXT profit before tax is projected to be 795 million pounds.



An ordinary dividend of 127 pence was paid on 1 August 2022 and an interim dividend of 66 pence in respect of the year to January 2023 was paid on 3 January 2023. The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 140 pence, to be paid on 1 August 2023, taking the total ordinary dividends for the year to 206 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX