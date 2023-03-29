

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK), a German construction firm, said on Wednesday that its civil engineering unit Flatiron has received multi contracts of over $740 million to improve infrastructure in California.



The infrastructure will focus on broadband, road expansion, and secure the water supply.



Flatiron will provide planning services to connect districts in Northern and Southern California to the broadband infrastructure at a cost of over $191 million.



It has also won two major road construction contracts of $276 million in Yolo County to upgrade the highways.



The East Bay Municipal Utility District or EBMUD has awarded the company a $237 million in projects to enable EBMUD to provide quality drinking water to communities in and around Oakland.



