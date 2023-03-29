

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), a provider of implantable eye lenses, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Warren Foust as Chief Operating Officer.



Most recently, Foust served as Worldwide President, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Vision, Surgical, since 2019.



Prior to J&J Vision, Surgical, Warren served as Worldwide President of Mentor, a leading breast reconstruction and aesthetics business unit of J&J from 2018-2019, and Vice President, U.S. Sales and Marketing from 2015-2018.



