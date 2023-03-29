

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported Phase 1b clinical data showing that the investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy, BIIB080, reduced soluble tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid in a dose-dependent and sustained manner in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. BIIB080 also reduced aggregated tau pathology in all brain composites assessed.



The Phase 2 CELIA study of BIIB080 is in progress and currently recruiting participants in the U.S.



In December 2019, Biogen exercised a license option with Ionis and obtained a worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize BIIB080.



