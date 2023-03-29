

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has released its Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data for January 2023 for on-time performance, mishandled baggage, and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters.



As per the report, Delta Air Lines Network had the best record in terms of arriving at destination on time. Delta reported an on-time arrival rate of 78.6 percent, followed by Alaska Airlines Network (77.6 percent) and Southwest Airlines (77.5 percent).



Frontier Airlines posted the lowest on-time arrival rate of 62.6 percent.



Overall, air passenger carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.2 percent in January, up from 69 percent in December.



JetBlue Airways reported the least number of flight cancellations. JetBlue canceled only 0.8 percent of their scheduled domestic flights in January, followed by Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Air Lines Network, both recording 1.1 percent each.



Frontier Airlines had the highest rate of canceled flights in January - 3.3 percent.



Overall, air carriers canceled 1.9 percent of their scheduled domestic flights in January, which is far lower than the December flight cancellation rate of 5.4 percent.



The Transportation Department said it received a high volume of air travel service complaints and inquiries against airlines and ticket agents in January. It added that the issuance of the ATCR was delayed because of the time needed to review and process these consumer complaints.



In January, airlines reported 18 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights, compared to 79 tarmac delays reported in December.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

