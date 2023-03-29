

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German biopharmaceutical firm, said that its shareholders approved the proposals of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share and 1.43 euros per ordinary share.



The total amount disbursed will be 98.2 million euros. In the previous year, dividends were 1.26 euros per preference share and 1.25 euros per ordinary share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!