BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German biopharmaceutical firm, said that its shareholders approved the proposals of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share and 1.43 euros per ordinary share.
The total amount disbursed will be 98.2 million euros. In the previous year, dividends were 1.26 euros per preference share and 1.25 euros per ordinary share.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX