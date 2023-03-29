

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation strengthened in February, reaching at 3-month high, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 4.59 percent year-on-year in February after a 3.21 percent increase in January.



This was the highest reading since November 2022, when it was 5.96 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods gained 1.32 percent annually in February and those for capital goods rose 9.06 percent. Prices for consumer goods grew 9.31 percent.



Domestic market prices increased 3.80 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 5.12 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.05 percent in February, after a 0.22 percent increase in the prior month.



