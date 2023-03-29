

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting mixed demand for this month's two-year and five-year note auctions earlier this week, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday that this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.626 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.062 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand, while this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!