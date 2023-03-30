

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 rose by 0.7% to 1.27 billion euros. Prior-year earnings were benefited by a positive effect of 39.4 million euros.



Consolidated sales grew by 4.8% to 5.92 billion euros from 5.65 billion euros in the previous year.



The company said its boards will propose to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the fiscal year 2022 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 17, 2023. The company paid dividend of 0.50 euros per share last year.



For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects sales to increase to about 6.2 billion euros compared to 5.915 billion euros reported last year. EBITDA is likely to be on a par with the previous year's EBITDA of 1.272 billion euros.



