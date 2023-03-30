

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) expects sales for the first quarter 2023 to be in the range of 340 million euros - 350 million euros compared to 221 million euros reported in the prior year.



The company projects quarterly operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of 50 million euros - 60 million euros compared to 15 million euros for the first quarter 2023.



The very good performance compared to the same period of the previous year is driven by improved delivery capability, increased utilization of the production capacity, a favorable product mix and a seasonally lower-costs for the company in the first quarter.



The company said it will step up its investments as planned to benefit in the best possible way from the continuing positive market environment. As a result, the good profitability of the first quarter is not expected to continue on a linear basis.



The company raised its fiscal year 2023 EBITDA guidance to 135 million euros - 175 million euros from the prior estimation of 100 million euros - 140 million euros.



The company now expects annual sales to be in the range of 1.45 billion euros to 1.60 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.35 billion euros to 1.50 billion euros.



